Pinehurst Village Manager Jeff Sanborn Announces Resignation, Leaves Legacy of Excellence

Jeff Sanborn, the Village Manager of Pinehurst, has announced his decision to resign from his post effective October 25, 2024, marking nearly a decade of leadership that brought the Village to new heights of operational efficiency and public service excellence. Appointed in June 2015, after a distinguished 27-year career in the U.S. Army, Sanborn's tenure was characterized by fiscal prudence, award-winning performance management, and a commitment to exceptional public service, leaving a significant legacy and the challenge of finding a worthy successor.

Leadership and Legacy

Under Sanborn's stewardship, Pinehurst not only operated at a high level but also boasted the lowest tax rate in Moore County. His leadership was instrumental in the Village receiving the Certificate of Excellence in Performance Management annually since 2018 and the prestigious Leading the Way Award from the ETC Institute. These accolades reflect a consistent commitment to high-quality service delivery and operational excellence. The residents of Pinehurst have frequently expressed high satisfaction with Village services and customer service, underscoring the effective and responsive governance model Sanborn championed.

The announcement of Sanborn's resignation presents the Pinehurst Village Council with the formidable task of finding a new village manager who can build on the strong foundation Sanborn has established. The search for a successor is not just about finding someone with the right qualifications but someone who embodies the leadership qualities and vision that Sanborn demonstrated. Mayor Patrick Pizzella praised Sanborn's leadership, highlighting the impact of his military background on his approach to village management and his ability to maintain high standards of service delivery.

Reflecting on Public Service Excellence

Sanborn's departure is a pivotal moment for Pinehurst, offering both an opportunity to reflect on the achievements of the past decade and to envision the future trajectory of the Village. His tenure exemplifies the profound impact that dedicated and visionary leadership can have on local government and the communities they serve. As Pinehurst embarks on the journey to identify and appoint Sanborn's successor, the legacy of excellence, innovation, and community engagement he leaves behind will undoubtedly serve as a benchmark and inspiration for future village management.

Jeff Sanborn's commitment to Pinehurst has set a high bar for public service, merging fiscal responsibility with innovative performance management to create a model of local governance that other municipalities might well aspire to.