Phoenix Seeks Contractors for Major Sanitary Sewer Rehab Project: Bids Open April 2, 2024

The City of Phoenix has officially announced its call for bids for an extensive sanitary sewer rehabilitation project, highlighting a significant opportunity for qualified construction service providers. Set to enhance the city's infrastructure, this initiative aims to address the rehabilitation of 99 active sanitary sewer manholes or structures as identified in the Large Diameter Sanitary Sewer Condition Assessment Report. With a focus on improving the condition and functionality of these crucial components, the project underscores the city's commitment to maintaining a reliable and efficient wastewater management system.

Project Scope and Details

The targeted rehabilitation efforts will encompass a range of critical upgrades, including the installation of corrosion coating systems, structural inserts, and liner repairs across all affected manholes. To facilitate the necessary work without disrupting the sewer system's operation, bypass pumping and the use of small diameter flow through plugs will be employed for selected manholes. This comprehensive approach ensures that the project will address both the structural and operational integrity of the city's sanitary sewer infrastructure. Additionally, the project includes a Small Business Enterprise goal of 2.5%, promoting the involvement of local small businesses in this significant urban development effort.

Pre-Bid Meeting and Bid Submission Process

In preparation for the bidding process, the City of Phoenix will host a pre-bid meeting on March 19, 2024, offering potential bidders an opportunity to gain in-depth insights into the project scope, contract issues, and other relevant details. This meeting will be a critical platform for interested firms to ask questions and clarify any uncertainties before submitting their bids. The bid packets, available for download from March 7, 2024, on the City of Phoenix's eProcurement site, contain comprehensive information on the project requirements and submission guidelines. Bidders are urged to register as a vendor on the eProcurement site to access this vital information.

Looking Forward

As the bid submission deadline approaches, the City of Phoenix looks forward to engaging with skilled and experienced contractors ready to contribute to the city's infrastructure resilience. This project not only represents a significant investment in public health and environmental protection but also offers a valuable opportunity for local businesses to participate in Phoenix's ongoing development. The successful completion of this project will mark a notable improvement in the city's wastewater management system, ensuring its reliability for years to come.