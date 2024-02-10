Phoenix Performing Arts: A Beacon of Inclusivity in Goshen, Indiana

In the quaint town of Goshen, Indiana, a beacon of inclusivity is rising. Phoenix Performing Arts, a newly established company, invites individuals from all walks of life and ages above nine to partake in their artistic journey. Founded by the dynamic husband-wife duo, Ashlea and Zak Harrington, the company is set to debut its first show, Tuck Everlasting, on February 23rd, 2024, following months of meticulous rehearsals.

The Genesis of Phoenix Performing Arts

Ashlea and Zak Harrington, the co-owners of Phoenix Performing Arts, have carved out key roles for themselves within the company. Ashlea serves as the Executive Director, while Zak assumes the mantle of Artistic Director. Their vision is to create an inclusive environment where individuals can express themselves through the performing arts, regardless of their background or experience.

Their upcoming production, Tuck Everlasting, is a testament to this vision. Based on Natalie Babbitt's beloved novel, the musical explores themes of love, loss, and immortality. Ashlea shared insights about the show during a recent studio visit. She expressed her excitement about the diverse cast and crew, emphasizing that their unique perspectives enrich the production.

A Mosaic of Talent

Phoenix Performing Arts prides itself on its diverse ensemble. The cast and crew of Tuck Everlasting comprise professionals and amateurs, young and old, each bringing their distinctive flair to the production. This melange of talent reflects the company's commitment to fostering a vibrant and inclusive arts community.

"We believe that everyone has a story to tell," Ashlea said. "Our goal is to provide a platform where these stories can be shared and celebrated through the performing arts."

The 2024 Season: A Promising Prospect

Following Tuck Everlasting, Phoenix Performing Arts has lined up an array of shows for its 2024 season. Each production promises to showcase the company's dedication to artistic excellence and inclusivity. As Ashlea and Zak prepare to unveil their inaugural season, they remain steadfast in their mission: to make the performing arts accessible and enjoyable for all.

As the curtains rise on Tuck Everlasting, the world will bear witness to the birth of a new artistic force in Goshen, Indiana. With its commitment to inclusivity and diversity, Phoenix Performing Arts is set to redefine the landscape of community theatre.

The spirit of Phoenix Performing Arts mirrors the timeless tale of Tuck Everlasting - a narrative that transcends generations, much like the enduring power of the performing arts. As Ashlea and Zak Harrington embark on this artistic journey, they invite everyone to join them in celebrating the beauty of diversity and the magic of storytelling.

In the heart of Goshen, Indiana, Phoenix Performing Arts is ready to take flight. With its debut production, Tuck Everlasting, the company promises to captivate audiences with its unique blend of talent and inclusivity. As the 2024 season commences, Ashlea and Zak Harrington stand at the helm of a burgeoning arts community, poised to make a significant impact on the world of performing arts.