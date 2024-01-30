Phoenix Durban Protest: Water Crisis Sparks Community Uprising

Phoenix, a township north of Durban, became the epicenter of a direct community response to a pressing water crisis. A peaceful protest, organized to voice the community's ongoing water challenges, took a violent turn, resulting in injuries to more than seven individuals. The community's action, a blockade of the township's entry and exit points, underscores the deep-seated frustration and urgency surrounding water access in Phoenix.

The Voice of Phoenix Speaks Out

The civil organisation, Voice of Phoenix, led by Public Relations Officer Pastor Mervyn Reddy, has been instrumental in coordinating the protest. The organisation confirmed that at least two injured individuals were rushed to the hospital. One of the victims was a woman who was reportedly shot in the face with a rubber bullet. The details of the other injuries, however, remain undisclosed.

A Memorandum to the Municipality

The protestors had one clear objective: to get the attention of the eThekwini Municipality. Serving as a collective voice for the community, the protestors presented a memorandum of demands to the municipality, highlighting their water-related concerns. The specifics of the demands remain undisclosed, but the community expects a response within a seven-day timeframe. This act signifies their desperation for resolution and communication from the authorities about the sporadic water outages.

Phoenix's Water Crisis: A Three-Year Struggle

Phoenix's water issues aren't a new development. The community has been grappling with intermittent water outages for the past three years. The lack of consistent access to water and the absence of communication from the municipality have fueled the community's frustrations, leading to the recent protest. The incident in Phoenix is a stark reminder of the reality many communities face in their daily struggle for basic amenities, and the lengths they will go to have their voices heard.