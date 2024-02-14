Peterborough Police Warn of Increasing Vehicle Thefts: Tips to Stay Safe

Peterborough Police Issue Alert: Vehicle Thefts on the Rise

A rash of thefts from vehicles in Peterborough has police urging drivers to take extra precautions. Between January 1st and February 9th of this year, 29 incidents were reported citywide, with a worrying trend of unsecured vehicles being targeted. Of these, five instances involved unlocked cars.

Eastern and Southern Regions: Hotspots for Vehicle Theft

Data released by the police reveals a concentration of incidents in the eastern and southern areas of Peterborough, with 11 reports each. The stolen items range from food and cigarettes to purses, wallets, and even laptops.

Prevention is Key: Tips from Inspector Sam Tucker

Inspector Sam Tucker has emphasized the importance of not leaving valuables in vehicles and ensuring windows are closed and vehicles are locked. He also encouraged the public to report any suspicious activity to aid in the investigation.

Working Together for a Safer Community

The police are appealing to the public for help in preventing further thefts. They urge anyone with information or video footage related to these incidents to come forward and report it. By working together, we can make our community safer.

As we navigate through this concerning trend, let's remember that vigilance and cooperation are our best defenses against crime. With the collective effort of Peterborough's residents, we can stem the tide of vehicle thefts and keep our city secure.