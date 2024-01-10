en English
Local News

Persistent Flooding Plagues Washington County Homeowner for Over a Decade

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:43 am EST
Persistent Flooding Plagues Washington County Homeowner for Over a Decade

Emily Croup, a resident of Union Township in Washington County, has been grappling with a persistent flooding problem at her Spruce Street home for over a decade. Every time the skies open up, her property becomes a pool of rainwater—a potential hazard with sinkhole threats looming large. The deluge spills into her basement, causing significant damage, including the destruction of preserved food and necessitating regular repainting.

The Extent of the Issue

The flooding issue isn’t confined to Croup’s home alone. Her mother-in-law, living across the street, faces similar predicaments. The root of the problem seems to lie in a backed-up storm drain, which according to Croup, is entirely clogged, whereas other drains on the street function correctly.

Seeking Resolution

Croup’s attempts to address the issue with township supervisors and at township meetings have been in vain thus far. Her pleas appear to have fallen on deaf ears, leaving her feeling ignored. Yet, she remains undeterred in her pursuit of a resolution. Channel 11, a local news outlet, also tried reaching out to the township officials for comments but to no avail.

A Decade of Despair

This decade-long struggle paints a grim picture of the hardships Croup has had to endure. The persistent flooding, the resultant damage, and the lack of attention from township officials have made her life increasingly challenging. The situation underscores the need for immediate intervention, not just for Croup, but also for other residents facing similar issues in Washington County.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

