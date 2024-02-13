Pensacola Woman Charged in Fatal Hit-and-Run: A Community's Struggle for Justice

A deadly hit-and-run incident has sent shockwaves through the community of Escambia County. Sarah Rachel Nowlin, a Pensacola woman, stands accused of striking a man on an electric scooter and fleeing the scene. The incident occurred on 9 1/2 Mile Road on January 26.

Facing Justice

Nowlin, currently held at Escambia County Jail without bond, faces charges for leaving the scene of a crash involving death. The case has highlighted the issue of hit-and-run incidents in the area, with the Florida Highway Patrol actively raising awareness about such accidents.

A Growing Problem

Nearly 1 in 4 crashes in Escambia County are hit-and-runs. In 2023 alone, there were 1,493 hit-and-run incidents in Escambia County and 331 in Santa Rosa County. The latest tragedy has left the community mourning and seeking justice for the victim.

Fatal Consequences

Hit-and-run incidents often have devastating consequences. The recent fatality on US 27/Okeechobee Road in the northbound lanes, half a mile north of Krome Avenue, serves as a grim reminder of this reality. Around 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle while walking on the roadway. The driver was nowhere to be found when officers arrived at the scene.

The incident is eerily similar to another recent hit-and-run in Gardena, where a young boy was killed, and another pedestrian was injured. The victims were hit while crossing the street in a crosswalk. The driver in that case is still at large, and 5-year-old Patrick Mateo Chacon lost his life.

In response to these tragic incidents, Miramar police are urging anyone with information to come forward. Witnesses are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).

Today, as I write this on February 13, 2024, the community continues to grapple with the aftermath of these hit-and-run incidents. The human cost of these accidents is immeasurable, and the search for justice continues.