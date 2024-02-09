Peninsula High School's KGHP-FM Radio Station Fights for Survival

In the heart of Peninsula High School, a cherished institution grapples with an uncertain fate. KGHP-FM, the 36-year-old radio station owned by the Peninsula School District (PSD), faces the brunt of budget cuts and waning student interest.

A Legacy in Peril

The radio station, an integral part of the school since its inception in 1988, has been a platform for sports coverage, emergency communication, and a hands-on learning space for broadcasting skills. However, the recent retirement of the long-time broadcast teacher and station manager, coupled with dwindling student interest, has led to the program's demise.

The 2021-22 academic year marked the end of an era as the district discontinued the educational broadcast program. The following year, the station manager position was axed amidst budget cuts.

A Flickering Flame

Despite these setbacks, the station remains on air, thanks to volunteer participation. However, the current broadcasting is a mere shadow of its former self.

The district, cognizant of the station's historical significance, is actively engaging in discussions about its future. The annual cost of maintaining the license and station amounts to approximately $12,000. The station's market value, should it be sold, is estimated at $100,000.

A Community United

The prospect of losing this beloved institution has galvanized the community. Residents have rallied, urging the district to reconsider the program's structure to make it more appealing to students.

In a bid to preserve KGHP-FM, a local nonprofit, 'Friends of KGHP', has emerged. Their mission is to secure the license and ensure the station's continued operation. The nonprofit is currently seeking board members and additional funding to support their cause.

As the echoes of the past reverberate through KGHP-FM's halls, the community waits with bated breath for a resolution. The radio station, once a beacon of learning and communication, now stands on the precipice of a new chapter.

The district, facing financial constraints, must weigh the sustainability of reinstating the program against the potential loss of a community asset. The future of KGHP-FM hangs in the balance, a poignant reminder of the delicate interplay between progress and preservation.

Meanwhile, 'Friends of KGHP' continues its quest to secure the station's future, embodying the hope that the airwaves will continue to hum with the voices of Peninsula High School students.