Penetanguishene Community Voices Concerns Over Potential Development of Church St. Toboggan Hill

Residents of Penetanguishene, a close-knit community in Ontario, Canada, have come together to voice concerns regarding the future of a cherished local site, known as the Church St. toboggan hill. The property, bearing the formal address of 161 Church St., has been earmarked for potential development as part of an affordable housing initiative. The prospect of this development, however, has sparked a wave of concern within the community, leading to active engagement with the town council.

A Cherished Recreational Spot and Environmental Concerns

Conversations around the future of the Church St. toboggan hill have stirred significant interest as the property is not only a popular recreational spot but also sits in close proximity to the Payette water system's secondary supply. Residents fear the potential contamination of this vital water source, should development proceed. The issue was thus brought to the fore at a recent council meeting, with residents requesting the reconsideration of the property's inclusion in the proposed development plans.

The Council's Response

In response to these concerns, Planning and Community Development Chair Coun. George Vadeboncoeur and Mayor Doug Rawson had previously attempted to remove the property from the proposal list. Despite these efforts, however, the property remained a candidate for potential development. In light of the community's vocal concerns, Mayor Rawson proposed deferring the decision to the following month to allow for in-depth discussions with the community and for staff to address questions raised by the residents.

Further Discussions Anticipated

A representative from Simcoe County housing is scheduled to conduct a presentation about the affordable rental development program at an upcoming council meeting. This will provide an additional layer of information to guide the decision-making process. The council has voted in favor of waiting for this presentation before making any final decisions regarding the fate of the Church St. toboggan hill.

As the discussions continue, residents can stay informed by accessing information about the council meetings, which are held monthly, via the town's website. Meetings can also be watched live on Rogers TV or their online platform, with archives available on the Town of Penetanguishene YouTube channel.