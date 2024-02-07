Pender County Festivities Triumph at the 2024 NC Association of Festivals & Events Awards

In a significant acknowledgment of their impact and popularity, two events from Pender County, the Ocean Fest and Burgaw's New Year's Eve Blueberry Drop, were graced with the 2024 NC Association of Festivals & Events Award of Excellence. The prestigious awards were presented during the Annual ShowFest held in Charlotte, marking a significant milestone for the organizers and the community alike.

Advertisment

Recognition for Excellence

According to an announcement by Pender County Tourism, Ocean Fest was honored with awards for Best Merchandise, Student Choice, and Best T-Shirt. On the other hand, the Blueberry Drop stood out for the Best Poster. The recognition is a testament to the tireless work of event organizers and volunteers, with a particular spotlight on the efforts behind the Ocean Fest.

A Collaborative Success

Advertisment

The successful events are the result of a collaborative effort involving Pender County Tourism, local agencies, and the North Carolina Blueberry Festival. They have not only witnessed a surge in their popularity but have also significantly contributed to the region's economic impact. The events' ability to attract a diverse audience while maintaining high-quality standards has been a key factor in their recognition.

Acknowledging the Best of 2023

The awards were part of an annual program by the NCAFE to honor events from the previous year. This year's conference theme, 'Getting Revved Up for 2023', seemingly reflected the anticipation and optimism associated with the upcoming year's festivities. The recognition of Ocean Fest and the Blueberry Drop not only underscores their success but also paves the way for continued excellence in the realm of community events.