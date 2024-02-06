Pedestrian Injured in Collision on A229 Linton Hill, Disruption Follows

Occupying the headlines on Tuesday morning, February 6, was a disquieting event on the A229 Linton Hill in the tranquil village of Linton near Maidstone. A pedestrian fell victim to a collision involving a moving car and a parked vehicle, causing ripples of disruption and concern in the local community. The incident, which took place around 9.45 am near the Bull Inn, led to a temporary blockade of the A229 in both directions, casting a long shadow of traffic congestion and delays across the area.

Emergency Response and Traffic Disruption

The South East Coast Ambulance service (SECAmb) emerged as the first responders to the collision, dispatching two ambulance crews to the scene without delay. The injured pedestrian received immediate on-site care before being whisked away to Tunbridge Wells Hospital for additional medical attention. Kent Police also played a pivotal role in managing the situation, confirming that the crash involved not just the pedestrian but also a second vehicle parked with occupants inside. Fortunately, the police reported no serious injuries stemming from this incident.

Road Safety Alert and Public Participation

In the wake of the collision, Kent County Council Highways alerted road users about expected delays between Heath Road and Wheelers Lane junctions due to the road traffic collision (RTC). The scene was cleared by midday, ushering in the restoration of normal traffic conditions. The council also urged the public to contribute to the ongoing investigation into the incident. The community was encouraged to share any additional information with KentLive and to stay updated on the situation via their news platforms.

Impact on the Community

The incident, while distressing, serves as a sobering reminder of the importance of road safety, especially in areas like Linton where motor traffic intersects with pedestrian pathways. As investigations continue and the injured pedestrian recovers, the community rallies around, once again highlighting the resilience and unity that are characteristic of Linton's inhabitants.