Pedestrian Fatally Struck on Ambassador Caffery Parkway; Driver Cited for Unrelated Offenses

A shocking incident transpired on Ambassador Caffery Parkway on Monday night, when an unidentified pedestrian tragically lost their life after being struck by a car. The Lafayette Police Department, in a press release, stated that the accident occurred around 8:40 p.m. in the 3700 block, close to the Home Depot.

Investigation Underway

The circumstances leading to the fatal collision remain unclear. Preliminary findings suggest that the pedestrian entered the northbound inside lane of the road, for reasons unknown, and was subsequently hit by a northbound vehicle. The Traffic Investigation Unit of the Lafayette Police Department has since launched a full-scale investigation into the incident.

Driver Tests Negative for Alcohol

Upon the arrival of emergency responders, the pedestrian was tragically found to be deceased. The driver of the vehicle involved in the accident, however, was immediately tested for alcohol. The tests returned with zero presence of alcohol in the driver's system, indicating that the driver was sober at the time of the incident.

Citations Issued to the Driver

Although the driver was not under the influence of alcohol, they were found to be in violation of other traffic laws. The driver received citations for not wearing a safety belt and having illegal window tint on their vehicle, which are unrelated to the tragic incident.

The Lafayette Police Department is continuing to investigate the fatal accident and will release further information as it becomes available. Meanwhile, the incident serves as a grim reminder of the importance of road safety for all users, including pedestrians.