PBS Guam Celebrates Literacy with Read-A-Thon Awards: Tokyo Disneyland Trip Prize

PBS Guam has unveiled plans for a grand awards ceremony to honor young readers across Guam for their dedication and achievement in the 2024 Guam Read-A-Thon. Scheduled for March 23 at Micronesia Mall Center Court, the event aims to celebrate the significant strides made in literacy among elementary and middle school students. Highlighting the ceremony is the grand prize of a trip to Disneyland in Tokyo, rewarding the island-wide winner's commitment to reading.

Literacy in Action

The Guam Read-A-Thon spearheaded by PBS Guam, sought to instill a love for reading while enhancing literacy and comprehension skills among young learners. With participation from daycare, pre-school, head start, elementary, and middle school students, the initiative successfully engaged students in a wide range of reading activities. Ina Carillo, general manager of PBS Guam, expressed immense pride in the enthusiasm and dedication shown by students and educators alike, contributing to the event's success.

A Community Effort

The awards ceremony is more than a celebration; it's a testament to the collective effort of the Guam community in fostering a culture of reading and literacy. PBS Guam extends its gratitude to all sponsors, supporters, volunteers, and participants who played a pivotal role in the Read-A-Thon's success. The event underscores the impact of collaborative initiatives in shaping the educational landscape and empowering Guam's youth.

Empowering Future Generations

As the awards ceremony approaches, anticipation builds among students and the community. The grand prize of a trip to Disneyland in Tokyo stands as a symbol of the remarkable achievements of Guam's young readers. Through initiatives like the Guam Read-A-Thon, PBS Guam continues to champion literacy and education, setting the stage for future generations to thrive.