Parents Rally Against Planned Closure of Montem Primary School in Islington

The heart of the community, Montem Primary School, located in Hornsey Road, Islington, is facing a threat of closure. A local council's proposal to shut its doors and merge it with Duncombe Primary School in Sussex Way is stirring up a storm among the parents and staff. The council cites declining birth rates and a high vacancy rate exceeding 50% in reception classes as reasons for the merger. But, the argument isn't sitting well with parents of the high-performing institution, rated 'good' by Ofsted.

High-Performing School in Peril

Montem Primary School has earned its reputation not only for its academic excellence but also for its exceptional support for children with special educational needs (SEN). Parents are vehemently opposing the merger, stating the indispensable role the school plays in their children's educational journey.

Parents' Protest and Praise

Among the protestors, Rawshan Alnwaissri, whose children attended the school, praises Montem for its invaluable support, especially during her challenging times following her husband's death. She emphasizes the school's success in helping her SEN child progress acadically. Sousan Aljabory joins Alnwaissri in her support, highlighting the school's welcoming environment and high educational standards. Toni Alexander, another parent, underscores the school's academic achievements and the crucial support it offers to single mothers with SEN children.

Council's Decision Awaited

Despite the protests and praises from parents, the local council is yet to make a decision. The fate of Montem Primary School hangs in the balance, with a formal consultation on the plans scheduled for February 8.