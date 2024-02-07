Parañaque BPLO and Treasurer's Office Announce Closures and Rescheduling

In a recent announcement, Mayor Eric Olivarez has declared that the business permit and licensing office (BPLO) in Parañaque, Philippines, along with the city treasurer's office and service center at Ayala Malls-Manila Bay will be closed on February 9 and 10 for the Lunar New Year and on February 13 in celebration of the city's 26th cityhood anniversary.

Advertisment

Schedule Adjustments for Online Appointments

All online appointments originally set for these dates will be rescheduled to February 11 and 14. This decision was made to accommodate the closures and ensure that city services continue to run smoothly.

Payment Deadline Extension for Business Owners

Advertisment

BPLO chief Melanie Malaya also issued a reminder to business owners with business identification numbers 5 and 6. The deadline for payment of their statement of account without penalty and surcharges has been extended to February 11. This move is aimed to give these business owners extra time to settle their accounts amidst the closures.

Special Operating Hours on February 12

Additionally, on February 12, a Sunday, both the BPLO and the city treasurer's office will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to serve business taxpayers. This is an unusual move as these offices are typically closed on Sundays. Business owners who need to secure a mayor's permit are encouraged to settle their accounts ahead of the deadline through online payment options.