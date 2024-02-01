Palm Coast's State of the City Address: A Salute to 'Unsung Heroes' and Plans for the Future

At the recently held Palm Coast annual State of the City address, Mayor David Alfin took the stage to applaud the relentless efforts of city administrators and staff, branding them as the 'unsung heroes'. The event was attended by a crowd of over 200, comprising representatives from local government, civic groups, and businesses. The evening was interspersed with several video presentations and culminated in the city awards, where Carrie Baird was honored as Palm Coast's Citizen of the Year.

City Officials and Their Significant Contributions

The evening's agenda was packed with performances and speeches from city officials. City Manager Denise Bevan and Palm Coast Fire Chief Kyle Berryhill took to the podium to address the audience. The highlight of the evening was the announcement of the establishment of a new fire station in Seminole Woods. Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly reported a substantial decline in crime rates, garnering several accolades for the city's safety measures.

The City's Dedication towards Progress and Safety

Mayor Alfin stressed the city's commitment to addressing traffic problems, expanding stormwater capacity, and ensuring public safety. He applauded the city's departments for their stellar work in 2023, particularly in the realms of infrastructure, utility services, and stormwater management.

Local Businesses and Healthcare Developments

The platform was also shared by local businesses who recounted their success stories, portraying the city's nurturing environment for entrepreneurship. The address also delved into healthcare developments, including the inauguration of AdventHealth Palm Coast Parkway and the imminent state-of-the-art Cancer Center at AdventHealth Palm Coast.