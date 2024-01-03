Palm Coast Residents Battle Construction and Flooding Issues

In a recent Palm Coast City Council meeting, residents vocalized their concerns about the persistent flooding issues associated with the construction of new homes on what have been termed as “in-fill lots.” Amid rising anxieties, Councilwoman Theresa Pontieri proposed an immediate halt to the ongoing construction on these lots. Expectedly, this proposal elicited mixed reactions from the council members and even drew a procedural warning from the city attorney. Notwithstanding the urgency of the situation, the attorney highlighted the need for a formal process, which includes proper notice and public input, before such a drastic measure can be implemented.

The Council’s Decision

The council, following a lengthy discussion, concluded to postpone the debate to a future meeting. This decision, however, did not sit well with the residents who have been battling the repercussions of these construction activities. The proposed moratorium on construction was met with strong opposition from the Flagler Home Builders Association. The association contended that such a pause would adversely affect local businesses and employees, adding that the city should instead concentrate on resolving the flooding problems of the affected properties.

A Way Forward

City Manager Denise Bevan and Stormwater and Engineering Director Carl Cote assured the residents that the city is actively addressing individual flooding cases. They also revealed that revisions to the technical manual are underway to effectively address issues such as fill heights. This, they believe, would go a long way in mitigating the flooding issues that have become a major source of concern for Palm Coast residents.

The Root of the Problem

Residents have been grappling with an increase in flood occurrences, a problem they attribute to the construction of new homes on higher foundations compared to existing lots. A revised technical manual that addresses these concerns is reportedly in the pipeline and is expected to be presented to the council in February. This development, residents believe, would pave the way for more efficient management of the city’s flooding problems.