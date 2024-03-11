OYRTMA and Agencies Respond to Overturned Tanker Spilling 33,000 Litres of Petrol in Ibadan

On a bustling day in Ibadan, a significant incident occurred as a tanker carrying 33,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) overturned at Okebadan, Agugu, prompting an immediate response from the Oyo State Road Transport Management Authority (OYRTMA) and various other agencies. The swift action aimed to manage the spill and prevent any casualties, showcasing a collaborative effort to ensure public safety and maintain order on the roads.

Immediate Response and Traffic Control

The incident, which took place in March 2024, saw OYRTMA, led by Executive Chairman Major Adesagba Adekoya (rtd), coordinating with the Oyo State Fire Service, Amotekun operatives, the Nigeria Police Force, and the Oyo State Security Network Agency. The collective response was crucial in addressing the spill, attributed to a faulty turntable, and in managing the consequent traffic gridlock that ensued. Major Adekoya highlighted the absence of casualties but urged the public to remain cautious, especially when transporting heavy loads.

Advisory and Public Cooperation

In the wake of the incident, Major Adekoya emphasized the importance of vehicle maintenance, particularly for tankers and other heavy-duty vehicles, before embarking on journeys. He also called on road users to exercise patience and cooperate with traffic officers working tirelessly to control the situation. The OYRTMA chairman's commendation of the sister agencies and individuals who assisted in the response efforts underlined the community's resilience and collective commitment to safety.

Ensuring Road Safety and Prevention

As the spill site was secured and the petrol transloaded to another tanker, the OYRTMA reiterated its dedication to promoting road safety across the state. This incident not only highlighted the potential dangers associated with transporting large quantities of hazardous materials but also underscored the importance of preparedness and swift action in preventing disasters. The collaboration among various agencies set a precedent for effective emergency response, ensuring that the safety of road users and the community remains a top priority.

As Ibadan continues its daily hustle and bustle, the incident serves as a reminder of the fragility of safety on the roads and the importance of collective vigilance and responsibility. The effective management of the petrol spill incident in Okebadan, Agugu, is a testament to the strength of community and agency collaboration in safeguarding the public and maintaining order amidst potential chaos.