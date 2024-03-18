Oyo State Residents Protest Against Demolition of Homes for Road Project

Residents from Ona Ara and Oluyole Local Government Areas in Oyo State have united in protest against the ongoing demolition of their homes, intended to make way for the Ibadan Circular Road project. The appeal is directed at Governor Seyi Makinde, pleading for intervention and reconsideration of the project's current path, which threatens over 1,000 properties with demolition.

Community's Outcry

The demolition operation, which commenced last Tuesday, has already resulted in the destruction of more than 500 structures, including residential buildings, places of worship, and businesses. The affected areas include Fashade, Aba Osho, Igbalefa, Adigbe, Badeku, Akamo, Alase, Ojoku, Dare, Isase, Oleke Meji, and Ogido. The demolition initiative is part of the state government's effort to construct the Ibadan Circular Road, aimed at easing traffic congestion. However, it has left many residents in distress, facing the reality of homelessness and disruption of their lives.

Protest and Pleas

During the protest, individuals from the affected areas, including children, women, and the elderly, were seen holding placards with messages appealing to the governor's empathy and sense of justice. The inscriptions read, "Governor Makinde, please come to our aid," "No more Circular Corridor," and "Mr. Governor, don’t kill us," highlighting the desperation and dire circumstances faced by the communities. The protest not only serves as a plea for reconsideration but also as a call to the broader public and authorities to acknowledge the social and personal costs of the road construction project.

Looking Forward

The situation in Oyo State poses significant questions about the balance between infrastructural development and the welfare of the citizenry. As the state government continues with its plans for the Ibadan Circular Road, the outcomes of these protests and the government's response could set a precedent for how similar situations are handled in the future. Will the voices of the affected communities lead to a reevaluation of the project, or will the need for development outweigh the pleas of those displaced? The coming days will be crucial in determining the fate of the residents and the trajectory of urban development in Oyo State.