Overland Park Fire Department Seeks Public Assistance in Arson Investigation

The Overland Park Fire Department (OPFD) remains on the hunt for answers, seeking public assistance in demystifying a fire incident that left the former Brookridge Country Club clubhouse, now a deserted edifice, heavily damaged. The fire, which took place on January 15, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, at 10500 Antioch Rd., is cloaked in suspicion, believed to be an act of deliberate arson considering all utilities were disconnected from the structure.

Arson Tips Hotline: A Beacon of Hope

To stimulate public involvement in the investigation, OPFD has taken an initiative by offering a reward of up to $2,000 for anonymous tips that lead to an arrest. This incentive is part of the newly incorporated Arson Tips Hotline, a fresh addition to the Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline. The community's input is vital for the investigation, and any relevant information could be the key to solving this case.

Firefighters' Valor Amidst Frigid Temperatures

Firefighters from Overland Park, Lenexa, and Olathe responded to the incident on an icy morning, with temperatures plummeting to -6°F. Despite the harsh weather conditions, these brave individuals managed to control the fire in approximately an hour. Their dedication to duty and commitment to public safety is commendable, and their efforts ensured that the fire, while damaging the structure, did not lead to any injuries or loss of life.

Community's Role in Arson Investigation

Although the damage to the building was significant, it was fortunate that no individuals were found inside, and no injuries were reported. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers associated with abandoned structures and the importance of community vigilance. OPFD urges the community to contribute towards the investigation by providing any relevant information. The Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers' Arson Tips Hotline stands ready to receive these potentially critical pieces of information.