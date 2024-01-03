en English
Local News

Over-25 Team Clinches Aidan Golden Memorial Cup Amidst Community Celebrations

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:29 am EST
Over-25 Team Clinches Aidan Golden Memorial Cup Amidst Community Celebrations

In a spirited display of community engagement and sportsmanship, the Over-25 (O25) team clinched the annual St Stephen’s Day match for the Aidan Golden Memorial Cup. With a resounding victory, they outpaced the Under-25 (U25) team at the local sporting hub, Flanagan Park, Ballinrobe. The late Aidan Golden’s widow, Aedamar Golden, carried out the ceremonial duty of presenting the cup to the triumphant O25 captain, Keith McTigue.

Community Spirit Triumphs

A significant player in the unfolding narrative was Club Chairperson John Sweeney, who expressed heartfelt gratitude to all in attendance. The event was not just an exhibition of athletic prowess but also a testament to the cohesive spirit of the Ballinrobe community. In the backdrop of this, The Lakes Gift Card, a local shopping initiative, reached a significant milestone – achieving €1m in sales.

Supporting the Campbell Family

The community’s strength was also evident in its response to adversity. A fundraiser is set to be held at the Crossroads Community Centre, Cong, in support of the Campbell family. Their home was recently ravaged by a devastating fire. In a compassionate initiative, donations from the community will replace the standard admission fee.

A Holiday Season Filled with Activities

The holiday season was marked by a flurry of activities. Fr Denis Carney, who celebrated his first Christmas in the parish, extended his thanks to the community for their unwavering support. Ballinrobe was alive with music and mirth, with performances at the Friars Lodge Nursing Home, the GOAL mile charity event, a staff lunch at the Tacú Family Resource Centre, and a much-anticipated Santa Claus visit. Ballinrobe Town’s football club also expressed gratitude for the support received during Santa’s visit.

Upcoming Events

The community has much to look forward to. Ballinrobe RFC has two significant home games lined up. The Ballinrobe Musical Society will hold a church gate collection. The Robe Rockets presentation evening, initially postponed due to a storm, has been rescheduled and will now take place at the Ballinrobe Community School.

Local News
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

