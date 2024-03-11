Over 100 Nyeri Liquor Outlets Shut in Crackdown on Illicit Alcohol

In a sweeping move to combat the sale of illegal and harmful alcohol, over 100 liquor outlets near schools in Nyeri County were closed following a directive from the local authorities.

This action forms part of a broader initiative by the Kenyan government to ensure public safety and health by eradicating the distribution and consumption of illicit brews. The crackdown was highlighted during the annual Nyeri breakfast event, which saw the attendance of influential figures including First Lady Rachel Ruto and Second Lady Dorcas Rigathi.

Government's Firm Stance Against Illicit Alcohol

Nyeri County Commissioner Pius Murugu outlined the government's resolve in eliminating outlets distributing illegal alcohol, especially those situated close to learning institutions. "Since last year, we have cleared 85% of such outlets.

The last three days have seen the closure of over 100 illicit brew establishments around schools," Murugu stated. He further disclosed ongoing efforts to clamp down on illegal chemists and agrovets that dispense unauthorized drugs, highlighting a comprehensive approach to safeguarding public health.

Last week, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki announced additional measures to fortify the war against illegal brews. Central to these new strategies is a directive preventing police officers from engaging in liquor businesses, alongside the shutdown of outlets operating close to residential zones and educational facilities. These moves underscore the government's commitment to curbing the proliferation of illicit alcohol, which poses significant risks to the community's well-being.

Community Involvement and Future Outlook

Authorities in Nyeri County are calling for heightened vigilance and community involvement in the ongoing efforts to eliminate the menace of illicit alcohol. The crackdown is part of a larger, concerted effort by the Kenyan government to address public safety and health concerns, with a focus on protecting young minds from the dangers of illegal substances.

As the initiative progresses, the outcomes will likely have far-reaching implications for the social and economic fabric of Nyeri County and beyond, potentially serving as a model for similar actions nationwide.