Oromocto's First Nursing Home: A Beacon of Hope for Seniors

The picturesque town of Oromocto, nestled 20 kilometers southeast of Fredericton, will finally embrace its first nursing home in 2026. This long-awaited establishment, managed by Enhanced Living Inc., is poised to address the pressing needs of seniors who have been compelled to relocate beyond their community for nursing care.

A Beacon of Hope for Oromocto

This 60-bed nursing home signifies a remarkable milestone for Oromocto, a town whose elderly residents have been grappling with the challenge of seeking nursing care away from their loved ones. The new facility aims to offer a nurturing environment that allows seniors to remain close to their families and communities.

Speaking about the project, Jason Lee, CEO of Enhanced Living Inc., expressed optimism about the staffing situation. He noted that Oromocto's young demographic could play a vital role in alleviating potential staffing shortages.

A Decade-Long Dream Realized

Robert Powell, the Mayor of Oromocto, articulated the significance of this development, stating that it has been a decade-long dream to have a nursing home built within the town. The arrival of this facility is a testament to the community's relentless efforts to cater to the needs of its elderly population.

Kathy Bockus, Minister for Seniors, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that older residents generally prefer to stay close to home. She expressed her confidence that the new nursing home will significantly contribute to enhancing the quality of life for seniors in Oromocto.

Unrelated to the 'Critical State' Protocol

It is important to note that the decision to build the nursing home is independent of the recent 'critical state' protocol implemented in the Saint John Regional Hospital and Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital in Fredericton. This protocol prioritizes nursing home placement for alternate level of care patients to liberate hospital beds.

The new nursing home in Oromocto is a standalone initiative, designed to address the unique needs of the town's senior population and provide them with the care they deserve within their own community.

As Oromocto eagerly awaits the arrival of its first nursing home, the anticipation is palpable. The facility is set to become a sanctuary for seniors, enabling them to receive the care they need without having to leave the familiarity of their cherished town.

This development is not merely about constructing a building; it is about fostering a sense of belonging, ensuring dignity, and providing comfort to those who have spent a lifetime contributing to the vibrancy and richness of Oromocto.