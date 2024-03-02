Orihuela's Police Distribution Sparks Concern Among Residents, Calls for Increased Presence

In response to queries from the Neighbourhood Association of Cabo Roig and Lomas, Mónica Pastor, the Councilor for Citizen Security, revealed the current distribution of the Orihuela Local Police force during a plenary session. The breakdown shows 36 officers are stationed along the coast, 32 in the city center, and 31 in the districts, with additional specialized and itinerant units enhancing coverage where needed.

Demand for Enhanced Police Presence

The Neighbourhood Association has voiced concerns over perceived insufficient police presence in Orihuela Costa, particularly during the off-season, attributing a rise in crimes such as burglaries and illegal parking to the lack of officers. They argue that the area's extensive geography, significant population, and unique layout necessitate a stronger police force, suggesting a minimum of 45 officers based on recommendations from the Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces, far above the current allocation.

Government's Response and Strategic Planning

Councilor Pastor acknowledged the need for more police officers, emphasizing ongoing efforts to expand the force and the importance of a strategic plan for the Local Police. She also highlighted the importance of collaboration with state security forces, noting recent demands for increased support from the Civil Guard amidst a spike in coastal burglaries.

Collaboration with State Security Forces

The complexity of Orihuela's municipal area, combined with its status as a populous region and tourist destination, necessitates a multifaceted approach to policing. Recent discussions with government subdelegates have focused on improving coverage, reflecting the shared responsibility for public safety between local and national security bodies.

The push for an increased police presence in Orihuela Costa underscores the community's concern for safety and security, echoing the broader need for strategic law enforcement planning and coordination with state security agencies to address the unique challenges faced by the municipality.