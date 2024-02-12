Origin Coffee: Fueling Growth and Jobs in Porthleven, Cornwall

Origin Coffee: Brewing Prosperity in Porthleven

A Bean of Hope in Porthleven

In the quaint harbor town of Porthleven, Cornwall, a new chapter is being written, and it's all thanks to a humble bean. Origin Coffee, a homegrown coffee company, has submitted a planning application to expand its premises, promising a bustling economic growth and more local jobs for the community.

From Beans to Business: The Origin Expansion

The proposal, in collaboration with Trevor Osborne Limited, involves a £3.1m investment to grow the business further. This expansion will provide Origin with much-needed space for its burgeoning operations, allowing for an increased industrial footprint for coffee roasting, storage, and distribution. Additionally, the new building will house a café, giving locals and tourists alike a taste of the town's finest brews.

A Brewing Success Story

Since relocating to Porthleven in 2021, Origin Coffee has experienced significant growth, with local employment numbers increasing by 74%. The development of their new premises is a testament to their commitment to the community and their dedication to the art of coffee roasting.

As the expansion takes shape, Porthleven residents are eagerly anticipating the benefits it will bring to their town. The creation of more local jobs and the potential for economic growth have sparked renewed optimism, turning the once quiet harbor into a hub of commercial activity.

The story of Origin Coffee is a reminder of the power of small businesses to transform communities. By focusing on quality and collaboration, the company has managed to create a ripple effect that extends far beyond the cup. In the ever-changing landscape of commerce, Origin Coffee stands as a testament to the resilience and determination of the human spirit – one bean at a time.

In Porthleven, the future is brewing, and it smells like success.

