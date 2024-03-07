Opa Time Rebuilds After Fire, Set to Serve Sioux City With Greek Delights Again

Following a devastating fire in January 2023, Opa Time, a beloved Sioux City restaurant, is nearing its much-anticipated reopening. Owner Peter Konidas and his family have been at the forefront of rebuilding efforts, aiming to bring back their famous gyros and traditional Greek dishes to the Siouxland community. The fire, caused by spontaneous combustion of oily rags, left the local favorite in ruins, sparking widespread support for its return.

Rebuilding Efforts and Community Support

In the wake of the fire, the Konidas family was uncertain about the future of Opa Time. However, with persistent efforts and community backing, the restaurant is set to reopen with its original menu and a few surprises. The family's dedication to serving the Siouxland area is evident, as they've worked tirelessly to restore the establishment. George Konidas, Peter's son, highlighted the long process and their excitement to once again serve the community.

Anticipation for the Grand Reopening

As the reopening date approaches, Peter Konidas emphasizes the unchanged quality of their offerings, promising the same beloved menu with additional surprises. The final stages of preparation include installing new kitchen equipment and applying the finishing touches to the interior. The family is committed to ensuring everything is perfect for their loyal customers, who have eagerly awaited the return of Opa Time's souvlaki pitas, and baklava.

The Impact on Sioux City

Opa Time's return is more than just the reopening of a restaurant; it signifies the resilience of a community and the enduring spirit of local businesses in Sioux City. The Konidas family's journey to rebuild has inspired others and underscored the importance of supporting local establishments. As Opa Time prepares to welcome back its customers, it stands as a testament to the community's strength and the vital role local businesses play in the fabric of Sioux City.