Oneida City Council Honors Late Councilman, Discusses City's Fiscal Health and Pressing Issues

In a recent city council meeting in Oneida, New York, a hush fell over the room as First Ward Councilman Jim Szczerba requested a moment of silence. The silence was in honor of the late Edward F. "Teddy" Hanifin, a former councilman and deputy mayor who had passed away at the age of 73. Hanifin had dedicated years of his life to public service, serving as second ward councilman from 2000 to 2007 and as deputy mayor from 2002 to 2005. Mayor Rick Rossi and attendees duly paid their respects, honoring the request with a solemn moment of reflection.

Fiscal Upturn

Following the heartfelt tribute, Oneida City Supervisor Matt Roberts brought forth some encouraging news. He reported that the city's 2023 tax receipts had made a considerable leap, climbing approximately 6.5% higher than the previous year. This surge resulted in a total of around $42 million, a testament to the city's economic resilience and growth.

Property Concerns and Solutions

However, the meeting wasn't without its share of challenges. Fourth Ward Councilman Rob Winchell raised concerns regarding the stability of a property located at 136 Madison St. City Attorney Nadine Bell responded swiftly, advising property owners to consult with the city manager for potential legal solutions. City Manager George Selby discussed safety measures taken for the property and the appointment of Comptroller Lee Ann Wells as acting city manager in his absence, per the new charter.

Voices of the Public

The public comment period brought to light several pressing city issues. Residents expressed concerns about building maintenance, burgeoning drug problems, and the rising homelessness rate. Madison County has seen an increase in homeless individuals over the past years, and various services are available for those in need, including housing programs and substance abuse treatment. The city council meeting ended with a promise of continued dialogue and action on these pressing issues, reflecting the city's commitment to its residents.