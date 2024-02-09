One Kitsap: A Unified Strategy to Tackle Workforce Gap and Housing Affordability in Kitsap County

In an era of economic unpredictability, Kitsap County is taking decisive strides to fortify its future. The Kitsap Economic Development Alliance (KEDA) recently unveiled its first five-year regional economic strategy, 'One Kitsap', following a series of meetings with over 60 stakeholders. The discussions zeroed in on the county's most pressing economic issues: the workforce gap and housing affordability.

Workforce Gap: A Puzzle in Need of Solving

Employers in Kitsap County, particularly in trades and healthcare, are grappling with a scarcity of qualified workers. Despite a slight improvement, the demand remains substantial, with major employers such as Port Madison Enterprises, SAFE Boats, and Virginia Mason Franciscan Health seeking to fill hundreds of vacancies.

Housing Affordability: The Price of Home

The pandemic's aftermath has sent housing costs soaring, with median home resale prices and apartment rentals escalating by 41% and 23%, respectively. This surge has left many residents struggling to keep up, prompting KEDA to advocate for an increased housing supply across all types.

'One Kitsap': A Blueprint for Economic Progress

In response to these challenges, KEDA has launched a comprehensive plan that includes ten new or enhanced initiatives. The 'One Kitsap' strategy aims to create or retain 2,500 jobs, stimulate the creation of 325,000 new square feet of business space, decrease job vacancies at major employers by 25%, and achieve a GDP growth of at least 3% by 2028.