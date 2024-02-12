Omaha's Fish Fry Fridays: A Lenten Tradition of Food and Fellowship

This Lent, Omaha's parishes are serving up more than just spiritual sustenance. Starting February 16 and running through March 28, Friday nights will be abuzz with the savory aroma of fish fry dinners. While the tradition may be rooted in faith, it has grown into a community event that brings together people from all walks of life.

A Taste of Tradition

As the sun sets on another week, families and friends gather at their local parish halls, eager to partake in the time-honored tradition of Fish Fry Fridays. For many, the crispy, golden fillets served with a side of coleslaw and a hush puppy or two, are a culinary highlight of the Lenten season. And let's not forget the beer – a popular accompaniment that adds a touch of merriment to the proceedings.

One such event takes place at the St. James Parish, located at 2802 N 90th St, Omaha. On February 3rd, 2024, from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM, the parish will host a fish fry that promises to be a treat for both the palate and the soul. With meal prices ranging from $10 to $15, and discounts available for children, it's an affordable and enjoyable way to observe the Lenten tradition.

A Community Affair

Beyond the delicious food, Fish Fry Fridays offer an opportunity for the community to come together in fellowship. Parishioners and non-parishioners alike are welcome to dine in or carry out, making it an inclusive event that transcends religious boundaries.

The warm and inviting atmosphere is palpable as volunteers bustle about, serving food, and engaging in lively conversation with guests. For many regulars, these gatherings have become an essential part of their social calendar, providing a chance to reconnect with old friends and make new ones.

A Crowded Calendar

With so many parishes participating in Fish Fry Fridays, it can be challenging to decide which event to attend. Fortunately, there's no need to choose just one – with the Lenten season spanning six weeks, there's ample opportunity to sample the offerings at multiple locations.

A comprehensive list of Omaha area fish fry events can be found below, complete with serving dates and locations. Whether you're a seasoned fish fry aficionado or a curious newcomer, there's bound to be an event that tickles your taste buds and warms your heart.

As the Lenten season approaches, the Omaha community prepares to embrace this beloved tradition once more. From the sizzling fryers to the smiling faces, Fish Fry Fridays offer a unique and delightful experience that transcends the boundaries of faith and unites people through the universal language of good food and good company.