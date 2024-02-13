Olney Library to Temporarily Close for Exterior Assessment on February 27

The Montgomery County Public Libraries (MCPL) announced that the Olney Library will be closed for one day on February 27 for an exterior assessment. The inspection, aimed at ensuring the library's structural integrity, may be postponed to March 1 in case of inclement weather.

Minor Disruption, Major Benefits

While the closure may cause some temporary inconvenience, MCPL Director Anita Vassallo expressed regret for the disruption and reassured patrons that services will still be available at nearby branches. "We understand that this closure may cause some disruption, but we believe that it is necessary to ensure the safety and well-being of our patrons and staff," Vassallo said.

During the closure, customers are encouraged to visit the Aspen Hill branch, located at 4407 Aspen Hill Road, for their library needs. Additionally, MCPL invites patrons to explore the library's digital resources during this time.

Accessing Services During the Closure

Although the Olney Library will be closed for the assessment, patrons can still access a wealth of resources at nearby branches. The Aspen Hill branch, for instance, offers a wide range of services, including book borrowing, computer access, and printing.

In addition to visiting nearby branches, MCPL encourages patrons to take advantage of the library's digital resources. These include e-books, audiobooks, and online databases, all accessible through the MCPL website.

Resuming Operations and Reopening

Upon reopening, the Olney Library will resume its regular operating hours and make customer holds available. The temporary closure will not affect electronic access to the MCPL website.

As the Olney Library embarks on this exterior assessment, the Montgomery County Public Libraries reaffirm their commitment to providing safe and accessible resources for all patrons. Although the closure may cause a brief disruption, MCPL is confident that this assessment will ultimately benefit the community.

In the ever-evolving world of libraries, the Olney Library's exterior assessment serves as a testament to the importance of maintaining and preserving these vital community hubs. As we look forward to the library's reopening, let us appreciate the dedication of the Montgomery County Public Libraries to serving the public's informational and educational needs.

In the rhythm of breaking news, the implications of the Olney Library's temporary closure resonate, reminding us of the enduring value of libraries and the importance of safeguarding these essential institutions.