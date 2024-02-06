Oldham Man Missing for Two Weeks: Police Appeal for Help

Two weeks have passed since Zamir, an Oldham resident, mysteriously disappeared without a trace. His absence has triggered an urgent police appeal, asking the public to aid in his location. Last seen on Tuesday, January 23, around 3 pm in Oldham, the details of his current attire remain undisclosed, adding to the growing worry surrounding his absence.

A Distinct Individual

Zamir is not easily overlooked. His distinguishing features - a slim figure, a conspicuous birthmark on his right hand, a beard, and a head of curly brown hair - make him easily recognizable. Yet, these same characteristics that make him stand out have not led to his successful identification or location since his disappearance.

Rising Concerns

The Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have voiced their increasing concern for Zamir's safety and well-being. Each passing day without any sign of him only intensifies their worry and the urgency of their mission to locate him.

A Call for Public Assistance

In this dire situation, the police are not standing alone. They are reaching out to the public, urging anyone with any information about Zamir's whereabouts to step forward. Contact can be made through their hotline at 101 or via their website at gmp.police.uk. This collaborative effort between the police and the community aims to bring Zamir home safe and sound as swiftly as possible.