Old Metairie Real Estate: Historic Charm Meets Modern Luxury

In the heart of Old Metairie, a home at 146 W. Livingston Place, complete with five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, and a lavish backyard paradise featuring a unique pool, spa, and outdoor kitchen, has been sold for $1,775,000. This property stands out with its bridge over the pool, infinity glass edge spa, and heart pine floors throughout.

Uptown New Orleans Renovated Home

Another property that recently changed hands is a renovated Uptown New Orleans home at 1401 Henry Clay Ave. This charming house, boasting four bedrooms and five bathrooms, was sold for $1,278,000 on February 2. With its prime location just two blocks from Audubon Park, this home offers easy access to green spaces and urban amenities.

Restored French Quarter Cottage

On January 29, a restored 1872 French Quarter masonry cottage at 924 Burgundy Street found a new owner for $1.24 million. This historic gem features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a blend of old-world charm and modern comforts.

Rental and Additional Listings

For those seeking a rental opportunity, a renovated two-bedroom, one-bath apartment is available in Old Metairie. Located on Metairie Road, this apartment features a gated entrance, granite countertops, new cabinets, stainless appliances, and a washer and dryer. The owner pays for water and electricity.

Meanwhile, a 1,806 square foot house located in East Bank Division, Metairie, specifically at 1334 S Meadow Street, is currently for sale for $199,000. This property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms and has a WalkScore® of 54, making it somewhat walkable.

Another house for sale in Old Metairie is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home located at 517 N Bengal Road. Recently renovated in 2022, this house features new kitchen cabinets, quartz countertops, tankless water heater, plumbing & electrical fixtures, and new windows installed in 2024. The exterior features a carport and oversized covered patio.

Modern Luxury in Old Metairie

For those seeking modern luxury, a 5-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom immaculate home in Old Metairie, built in 2020, has recently been put up for sale. The open concept floor plan includes a gourmet kitchen with custom inlaid cabinets and quartz countertops, a large living area with a gas fireplace, and a spacious primary bedroom with dual marble vanities and a separate shower. The property, which covers 3,737 square feet, is listed at $1,450,000, or $388 per square foot. The home features wood and tile flooring throughout and a covered patio with an outdoor kitchen.

Today's real estate market in Old Metairie offers a diverse range of options, from historic renovations to modern luxury homes. Each property tells a unique story, reflecting the charm and character of this vibrant community.

In Old Metairie, the dance between historic charm and modern luxury continues to unfold. The recent sale of the home at 146 W. Livingston Place, with its unique pool and heart pine floors, exemplifies this blend of old and new. Meanwhile, the renovated Uptown New Orleans home at 1401 Henry Clay Ave. and the restored French Quarter cottage at 924 Burgundy Street offer glimpses into the city's rich history and architectural heritage.