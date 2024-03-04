Old Barn Market Relocates in Binghamton, Enhances Gluten-Free and Local Food Offering

Old Barn Market, a unique establishment that combines a gluten-free bakery with a year-round farmers market, is gearing up to open its doors at a new location in Binghamton, New York. Initially launched by Karen and Jeff Allen in 2012, the market is known for its diverse selection of gluten-free breads, pastries, and locally sourced meats and vegetables. With its move to 258 Washington Street, the former premises of the City Light Cafe, Old Barn Market aims to continue serving the community with its special offerings while improving accessibility with more dedicated parking.

A New Chapter for Old Barn Market

The decision to move was driven by the desire to provide better facilities and services to Old Barn Market's loyal customer base. Karen Allen, co-founder of Old Barn Market, has highlighted that the new location will not only retain the store's charming and welcoming atmosphere but also introduce improved parking facilities, addressing a common concern among patrons. The transition, however, is taking longer than anticipated, prompting the Allens to seek community support through the purchase of gift cards online to ensure a smooth move to their new home.

Supporting Local Through Transition

Old Barn Market's commitment to supporting local farmers and producers remains unwavering during this period of change. By offering a wide range of gluten-free products alongside locally sourced meats and vegetables, Old Barn Market caters to the needs of customers with dietary restrictions while promoting the local food economy. This dual focus not only enriches the community's dining options but also strengthens the local supply chain, ensuring that customers have access to fresh, high-quality ingredients year-round.

Anticipation Builds for Opening Day

While the exact opening date at the new location remains unconfirmed, anticipation is building among Old Barn Market’s clientele. The move is viewed as a positive development that will enable the store to enhance its offerings and service. In the meantime, the Allens encourage their patrons to support Old Barn Market through the transition by considering the purchase of gift cards, which will help mitigate the financial pressures associated with relocating and setting up shop in a new space.

As Old Barn Market prepares to embark on this exciting new chapter, the community watches with eager anticipation. The move symbolizes not just a change of address but a reaffirmation of Old Barn Market's commitment to providing high-quality, gluten-free, and locally sourced products to Binghamton and its surrounding areas. With more dedicated parking and a renewed focus on service, the market is poised to continue being a beloved destination for those seeking health-conscious and locally supportive shopping options.