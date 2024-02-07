Oklahoma Election Board Announces Early Voting Details for Upcoming Special Elections

The Oklahoma Election Board has released details regarding the early voting for the upcoming special elections. Set to take place on February 13, the elections will span across the city of McAlester and the Frink-Chambers and Krebs School Districts in Pittsburg County. On Election Day, polling stations will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Preliminaries and Early Voting

Early in-person absentee balloting has been scheduled for Thursday, February 8, and Friday, February 9. During these two days, voting will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at a temporary office for the Pittsburg County Election Board. This office is situated on the second floor of the Southeast Expo Center. It is crucial to note that there will be no early in-person voting on Saturday for this election.

The Electoral Stakes

Three candidates are in the running for a council seat in McAlester's Ward 1. These include Jimmy Plummer, Mary Ann Dunagan, and Levi Gilmore. Alongside this, McAlester voters will also decide on the approval of a 25-year non-exclusive franchise for the Public Service Company of Oklahoma.

Proposed School Bonds

The Frink-Chambers Public School District has proposed a $365,000 school bond issue. This amount is intended for the construction of a new playground, enhancing traffic flow and safety, and preparing the land for future use. Importantly, this proposed bond issue does not anticipate a tax increase. The Krebs School District, on the other hand, is proposing a school bond for adding classrooms, a gym, and a safe room. The need for this arises as the district's current bond is set to expire in 2025.