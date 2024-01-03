Oklahoma County Narrows Down Potential Jail Locations: Community Waits in Anticipation

The quest for a new jail location in Oklahoma County has taken a pivotal turn, with the elimination of two potential sites from the pool. The sites at 17501 N.E. 150th Street in Luther and 1901 E. Grand Boulevard in Southeast Oklahoma City were unanimously dismissed during a recent County Commissioners meeting. Luther Mayor, Terry Arps, and other attendees unanimously approved the decision, marking a significant stride in this ongoing saga.

FAA Declines Commissioners’ Offer

Adding to the complexity, a site near the airport has become an unlikely option after the FAA declined the commissioners’ offer on the property. Despite this setback, the site has not been officially excised from the list. The two locations that remain under serious consideration are S.E. 29th Street west of the Kickapoo Turnpike and near the intersection of I-40 and I-44 by the Stockyards.

Community Concerns Over the New Jail Location

As the selection process advances, local residents, including Greg Henry, have expressed concerns about the impact of the new jail on the selected location, particularly the Stockyards. County Commissioner Carrie Blumert acknowledged these concerns, noting that not everyone will be pleased with the final decision. Nevertheless, she emphasized the importance of conducting thorough research over making hasty decisions.

The Race Towards a Final Decision

The County Commission remains focused on finalizing the location within the next few weeks. The current downtown site has been ruled out for reconstruction, leaving the commission to deliberate over the remaining options. As this story unfolds, the community waits with bated breath for the final decision that will shape the face of law enforcement infrastructure in Oklahoma County.