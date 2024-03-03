Oceanside's Homeless Shelter Construction Costs Skyrocket to $7.6 Million Amid Expanding City Projects

Oceanside City Council faces a soaring budget as construction costs for the new 50-bed homeless shelter and additional city buildings on the former Ocean Shores high school campus rise to $7.6 million. Initially set at $2.2 million, the budget has ballooned due to added facilities and unforeseen expenses, pushing the city to seek further federal grant assistance.

Expanding Scope and Rising Costs

In a move to centralize city services and provide essential support to the homeless population, Oceanside officials embarked on the development of the Navigation Center, the city's inaugural year-round shelter. The project's scope expanded significantly with the addition of a modular office building for the Code Enforcement Division and a police training facility. Coupled with these expansions were unexpected cost overruns, including landscaping revisions and essential utility upgrades, exacerbated by a 50 percent increase in materials and labor costs.

Funding and Operational Plans

To address the escalating costs, the Oceanside City Council approved an increased budget of $5.95 million in December 2022, with plans to approve an additional $2.25 million in HUD grant funding. The San Diego Rescue Mission was awarded a three-year contract to manage the shelter, which aims to offer a comprehensive array of services to its clients, facilitating their transition to permanent housing and employment opportunities.

Community Impact and Future Prospects

The project, initially motivated by the purchase of the 3.5-acre Ocean Shores campus in 2020 for $1.88 million, represents a significant investment in addressing homelessness in Oceanside. As the city navigates the challenges of rising costs and construction delays, the expanded facilities promise to enhance community services. However, the financial implications of these overruns and their impact on future city projects remain a concern for council members and residents alike.