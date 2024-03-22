Norwich Businesses Brace for More Rain, Recall January's Devastating Floods

Norwich, CT, is on high alert as more rain looms in the forecast, stirring memories of the catastrophic January floods that ravaged businesses along the Yantic River.

G's Country Barn, a local store, suffered immense damage during the previous deluge, prompting owner Alicia Gardner to take preemptive measures against the impending storm. Despite the lack of snowmelt—a significant factor in January's floods—Norwich's emergency services, led by Fire Chief Tracy Montoya, remain vigilant, bolstered by the city's preparedness and a supportive grant from the Norwich Community Development Corporation.

January's Aftermath and Proactive Measures

In January, the Yantic River Plaza parking lot was submerged under water, primarily due to snowmelt. This time, with no snow on the ground, the threat level is perceived to be lower, yet caution prevails. G's Country Barn, which only recently reopened thanks to community support and a grant, had to undergo extensive renovations post-flooding. Alicia Gardner recalls the exhaustive process of removing merchandise, cutting sheetrock, and repainting to combat mold. Determined to mitigate the impact of the upcoming rain, Gardner plans to elevate merchandise and deploy sandbags.

Community and City Readiness

The Norwich Community Development Corporation has played a pivotal role in the recovery, offering nearly $100,000 in grants to about twenty affected businesses. Kevin Brown, the president, highlights the challenges of flood insurance and the persistent threat posed by the Yantic River. Meanwhile, Norwich's emergency management strategy benefits from the absence of snow, expecting lower total accumulation from the forecasted rain. The city's flood stage preparation includes keeping a close eye on the Yantic River's levels, which have remained below the flood stage so far.

Looking Ahead

As Norwich braces for the incoming weather, the community's resilience and preparedness underscore a collective determination to withstand nature's challenges. The memory of January's floods serves as a stark reminder of the Yantic River's power and the ongoing need for vigilance and proactive measures. With no immediate threat of surpassing the flood stage, the city hopes for minimal impact, yet remains ready to respond to any escalation. This event not only tests Norwich's readiness but also strengthens the bond among its residents and businesses, united in the face of adversity.