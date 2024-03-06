Norway, Maine's Main Street Overhaul: Safer Streetscape by 2030 with $1M Grant Support

PARIS -- Main Street in Norway is set for a significant transformation by 2030, aiming to enhance safety for both pedestrians and drivers. A public meeting revealed plans for angled parking, wider sidewalks, and traffic slowing measures, largely funded by a Maine Department of Transportation grant.

Advertisment

Community Engagement and Concerns

During a well-attended public forum, stakeholders from Toole Engineering shared their preliminary designs, incorporating feedback from about 60 local residents and business owners. While the project was generally well-received, some expressed reservations about parking space reduction and the potential impact on local commerce. Town Manager Jeffrey Wilson emphasized the importance of public input in shaping the final proposal.

Design Features and Safety Enhancements

Advertisment

The proposed changes include replacing angled parking with parallel parking to widen sidewalks, introducing raised crosswalks, and installing curb extensions for improved pedestrian visibility and safety. These measures aim to slow down traffic and create a more pedestrian-friendly environment. Additionally, modifications at key intersections are designed to further reduce vehicle speeds, enhancing the overall safety of the downtown area.

Challenges and Alternatives

Despite the enthusiasm for a safer Main Street, concerns were raised about the loss of parking spaces and the absence of designated bike paths. The project's scope also excludes the idea of burying power lines, a popular suggestion among residents, due to cost constraints. The community has been invited to provide further feedback through questionnaires, with Toole Engineering set to finalize their report in May, ahead of the projected construction start date in at least five years.