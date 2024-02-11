Northwest Indiana Women on the Rise: Celebrating Extraordinary Leaders and Innovators

In the vibrant tapestry of Northwest Indiana, a constellation of remarkable women is illuminating the landscape with their inspiring achievements. The Leadership Institute and Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest have unveiled the 2024 Northwest Indiana Women on the Rise honorees, a prestigious roster recognizing leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs who are leaving an indelible mark across the region.

The Stellar Lineup

Among the 23 exceptional women selected for this honor is Sara DeYoung, the Executive Director of Jasper County Economic Development Organization. Her unwavering dedication to fostering economic growth and prosperity in her community has earned her a well-deserved spot on this esteemed list.

Joining DeYoung are other trailblazing women such as Samantha Bean, Director of Marketing and Communications at Porter County Community Foundation; Felicia Blakely, Executive Pastor and Founder of Diamonds & Pearls Mentorship for Girls and High Praise Outreach Ministries; and Whitney Bradshaw, the curator at Lubeznik Center for the Arts. Each of these women embodies the spirit of resilience, innovation, and determination that characterizes Northwest Indiana.

A Night of Celebration

The honorees will be celebrated at a special reception on March 21 at the James B. Dworkin Student Services and Activities Complex on Purdue University Northwest's Westville campus. This event serves as a testament to the profound impact these women have made in various sectors, including education, healthcare, business, and the arts.

The Women on the Rise program not only acknowledges the accomplishments of these extraordinary individuals but also aims to inspire future generations of women leaders in Northwest Indiana. By sharing their stories and celebrating their successes, it fosters an environment where ambition is nurtured, potential is recognized, and dreams are within reach.

The Ripple Effect

Beyond the individual achievements of these women, their work has far-reaching implications for the broader community. They are redefining roles, challenging stereotypes, and creating opportunities for others to thrive.

In education, they're shaping minds and opening doors; in healthcare, they're transforming lives and offering hope; in business, they're driving growth and championing equality; and in the arts, they're enriching culture and sparking creativity.

Their collective influence is a powerful reminder of what can be achieved when passion meets purpose. As we look forward to celebrating these exceptional women, their stories serve as beacons of inspiration, guiding the way for aspiring leaders in Northwest Indiana and beyond.

On March 21, as the spotlight shines on the 2024 Northwest Indiana Women on the Rise honorees, it will not just be a celebration of individual success, but a testament to the transformative power of women's leadership in shaping a brighter, more inclusive future.

