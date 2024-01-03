North Platte Steps Up Housing Development with ‘Extremely Blighted’ Area

In a groundbreaking move, North Platte’s City Council has officially designated its first ever ‘extremely blighted’ area, spanning 743.55 acres of primarily undeveloped land within city limits. This strategic move opens up the potential for tax increment financing (TIF) benefits, aiming to spur development and tackle the city’s housing shortage head-on.

Unleashing the Power of TIF

Following the adoption of studies that qualify the area for both regular TIF and the ‘extremely blighted’ status, the city’s council, by majority vote, has set a daring goal: the development or planning of more than 1,700 housing units within the next five years. The area now eligible for these benefits stretches across nearly all undeveloped land between East Philip Avenue, Newberry Access, the South Platte River, and U.S. Highway 83.

Opening Doors for First-Time Homebuyers and Developers

The new status also brings with it additional benefits for low- and moderate-income first-time homebuyers, who now have the opportunity to receive state income tax credits. Simultaneously, housing developers can recoup their development costs over an extended period, a significant financial incentive. The city council didn’t stop there and approved the annexation of two ‘doughnut hole’ areas for further development, endorsing a subdivision project by Rhoads Enterprises Inc. for townhomes.

Addressing the Housing Crunch

These calculated efforts are a response to a tight housing market and a pressing need for additional housing units, as indicated by recent housing studies. Further council actions included granting a conditional use permit for a radio station tower, allocating federal COVID-19 relief funds for a shade structure at a local field, and creating a sanitary sewer connection district. Through these measures, the council aims to bolster housing development, responding to job growth generated by projects like the Sustainable Beef facility and related businesses.

Preserving Nature in an Urbanizing Landscape

In a separate development, The Nature Conservancy’s Nebraska chapter is proposing a perpetual conservation easement on ranchland due to be repurchased by a rural Sutherland family. The 321.99-acre parcel, purchased by the conservation group in 2001, is currently leased for grazing, haying, and hunting by the Kelly family. The proposal is set to be reviewed by the Lincoln County Planning Commission, with the county commissioners expressing general support.

With so many moving parts, the city of North Platte is striving to balance the scales of development and conservation, looking to build a future that is both growth-oriented and sustainable.