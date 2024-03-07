North Kerry Residents Demand Action on Dangerous Speeding Hotspot in Abbeydorney

Residents living on a stretch of road near Abbeydorney in North Kerry are raising alarm bells over dangerous speeding issues, putting pressure on local authorities to implement safety measures. Morgan O'Flaherty, a local resident, has voiced concerns about the hazardous conditions on the R556 road through Derryvrin in Rathscannell, a main artery for drivers traveling between Tralee, Abbeydorney, and Ballyduff. With a speed limit of 80km per hour and a history of near misses and crashes, the community is calling for immediate action before it's too late.

Advertisment

Community Concerns and Near Misses

O'Flaherty recounts several personal experiences of near misses, attributing them to a lethal mix of excessive speed and a problematic slip road. Despite the installation of crash barriers, the road remains a perilous stretch, with vehicles 'bombing it' at alarming speeds. The slip road, in particular, has been the scene of rear-end collisions, heightening fears among residents. "It's only a matter of time before someone is killed," O'Flaherty warns, stressing the urgent need for effective interventions.

Residents' Suggestions and Council Response

Among the proposed solutions are the painting of a continuous white line to discourage overtaking and the removal of a sight barrier caused by an old bridge's wall. Additionally, the idea of traffic calming measures and the extension of the road to include a slip road have been put forward, potentially allowing cars to decelerate safely. O'Flaherty has communicated these options to Kerry County Council (KCC) and local law enforcement, yet there's a prevailing sense of frustration over the lack of decisive action taken so far.