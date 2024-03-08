North Devon Council Allocates £27,000 to Extend Street Marshal Scheme Amid Safety Praise

North Devon's street marshal program, heralded for enhancing safety in Barnstaple and Ilfracombe, will continue thanks to a £27,000 funding commitment from the North Devon Council. The strategy and resources committee's decision aims to maintain the scheme through June while seeking additional financial support. Despite concerns over long-term funding, the initiative, initially backed by the Safer Streets program, has been lauded for its positive impact on community safety, particularly benefiting women and the elderly.

Positive Impact and Funding Challenges

Since the government's Safer Streets funding concluded, North Devon Council has shouldered the financial responsibility to keep street marshals on patrol. These marshals, operating in pairs, have played a key role in making Barnstaple a safer place, contributing to the town's regeneration efforts. Councillor Malcolm Prowse highlighted the program's significant role in the town's transformation, emphasizing the risk of losing invested regeneration funds without the marshal's presence. On the other hand, Councillor Glyn Lane raised questions about the program's efficacy given the existing police and security infrastructure.

Debate over Service Management

The council is deliberating whether to manage the street marshal service directly instead of outsourcing to a security firm. This discussion points to a broader conversation about the optimal strategy for maintaining public safety while efficiently utilizing public funds. The debate underscores a critical analysis of the marshals' unique value in the town's security ecosystem, which includes police presence, shop security, and CCTV operations.

Community Engagement and Future Funding

As North Devon Council navigates the funding landscape for the street marshal program, it is reaching out to parish and town councils to gauge interest in participating in and financially supporting the scheme. Barnstaple Town Council's potential contribution signifies a collaborative approach to community safety, setting a precedent for other local councils. This collective effort reflects a shared commitment to fostering secure and vibrant communities in North Devon.

As the street marshal scheme in North Devon moves forward, the community's response and the search for sustainable funding will be pivotal. The program's continuation not only represents a commitment to public safety but also illustrates the broader challenges of funding community initiatives in an era of tight budgets and competing priorities. The ongoing dialogue among council members, security experts, and the community will be crucial in shaping the future of public safety in Barnstaple and Ilfracombe, ensuring these towns remain places of pride and security.