North Augusta City Council Members Share 2024 Priorities: A Focus on Infrastructure and Public Safety

As the dawn of 2024 breaks, North Augusta City Council members have each outlined their distinct priorities for the year, focusing on areas ranging from public safety to infrastructure development and tourism enhancement. These initiatives aim to improve the city’s overall quality of life and position North Augusta as a thriving, vibrant community.

Mayor Briton Williams: Enhancing Quality of Life

For Mayor Briton Williams, the focus is on utilizing several planning initiatives to improve residents’ quality of life. He aims to prioritize the local option sales tax projects and enhance communication and tourism while developing Riverside Village and downtown areas. These strategies are intended to not only uplift the city’s living standards but also to foster a sense of community and belonging among the residents.

Council Member Pat Carpenter: Finalizing Major Developments

Council member Pat Carpenter has set his sights on completing the Public Safety Headquarters and finalizing the Riverside Village development. Carpenter’s goals are centered around making North Augusta an even better place to live, aiming to provide residents with top-notch safety services and a revitalized, vibrant Riverside Village.

Jenafer McCauley: Boosting Tourism and Connectivity

Jenafer McCauley’s 2024 agenda places a strong emphasis on the Downtown Corridor, connecting it to Riverside Village, and growing the tourism department. McCauley’s focus on connectivity and tourism development aims to enhance North Augusta’s appeal to visitors, thereby boosting the city’s economy and local businesses.

David McGhee and Eric Presnell: Public Safety and Growth Planning

David McGhee and Eric Presnell share a common goal of supporting public safety and seeing the completion of the new public safety headquarters. Additionally, McGhee seeks to enhance riverfront access with a new boat dock and improve the amphitheater, while Presnell hopes to fill remaining spaces in Riverside Village and plan for future growth. These initiatives are aimed at improving the city’s public safety infrastructure and preparing North Augusta for future expansion.

Kevin Toole: Sustainable Development and Infrastructure

Kevin Toole’s priorities for 2024 involve sustainable development, infrastructure improvement, and nurturing downtown as North Augusta’s communal space. Toole’s commitment to sustainable development and improved infrastructure positions North Augusta for a future that is both growth-oriented and environmentally conscious.

In conclusion, the North Augusta City Council members have charted a comprehensive roadmap for 2024, each member focusing on different areas to ensure the city’s overall growth and development. As the year unfolds, the outcomes of these initiatives will shape the future of North Augusta, impacting every resident’s quality of life.