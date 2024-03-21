Norfolk Pub's Survival Threatened by Britain's Most Flooded Road, Owner Reports £3,000 Weekly Loss

Dennis Birch, the owner of the Lamb and Flag Pub in Welney, Norfolk, faces a daunting challenge as his establishment struggles to remain viable amidst the frequent and prolonged flooding of the nearby road, known as Britain's most flooded road. This winter, the road was closed for a record-breaking 89 days, severely limiting customer access to the pub and resulting in substantial financial losses. Birch, who has been at the helm of the 18th-century pub for 25 years alongside his wife Gina, compares the current situation unfavorably to the financial difficulties experienced during the Covid lockdowns, citing a lack of financial support and the inability to claim business interruption insurance.

Advertisment

Impact of Flooding on Local Businesses

The A1101, also known as the Welney Wash Road, plays a crucial role in connecting the village of Welney to Ely and the broader Cambridgeshire region. The road's closure due to flooding, which now occurs with alarming regularity, poses a significant threat not only to the Lamb and Flag but also to other local businesses reliant on passing trade. The road, submerged by up to 2 meters of water during flooding events, has transformed from an occasional inconvenience to a persistent barrier to commerce. Birch's initiative to host a steak night, which typically attracts 50 diners, sees a drastic reduction to just six attendees when the road is flooded.

Community and Government Response

Advertisment

Local efforts to mitigate the impact of the flooding have seen the formation of the Welney Flood Watch group, led by Ken Goodger, a local farmer. This group provides daily updates on water levels and road accessibility, helping reduce instances of vehicles becoming trapped in floodwaters. Despite these community-led initiatives and expressed support from local MP Liz Truss, substantial action to address the root cause of the problem, such as raising the road, remains elusive. Norfolk county council, represented by Graham Plant, acknowledges the complexity and high cost of a permanent solution, estimated at £58m, but emphasizes ongoing efforts to seek government support for mitigation measures.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Welney and Its Businesses

The predicament faced by the Lamb and Flag Pub highlights a broader issue impacting rural communities in the UK—how to adapt to the increasing frequency and severity of flooding events likely exacerbated by climate change and urban development. For Welney, a village historically accustomed to seasonal flooding, the changing climate presents new challenges that require innovative solutions beyond the local level. The story of the Lamb and Flag serves as a microcosm of the challenges faced by many businesses in flood-prone areas, underscoring the need for coordinated action between government, local authorities, and communities to safeguard the livelihoods and heritage of rural Britain.