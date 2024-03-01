Norfolk County Announces Road Closures March 10-16 for City Transformation

Norfolk County Council's ambitious Transforming Cities scheme aims to enhance travel infrastructure, necessitating temporary road closures in Costessey. Scheduled between March 10th and 16th, 2024, these closures will facilitate essential resurfacing works on East Hills Road and Dereham Road. This initiative reflects the council's commitment to improving transportation and accessibility in the region.

Project Details and Schedule

As part of the Transforming Cities scheme, the council has outlined a detailed schedule for the roadworks. East Hills Road will be completely closed on March 10th, near the junction with Richmond Road, to carry out carriageway improvements. A diversion route will be available via Richmond Road to minimize disruption. Following this, Dereham Road will undergo night resurfacing from March 11th to 16th, with closures in effect from 7 pm to 6 am. This stretch, from the ASDA garage exit to Bowthorpe Roundabout, is crucial for maintaining smooth traffic flow in the area.

Impact on Residents and Traffic Diversion

Residents in the affected areas, including those living along Dereham Road, Gray Fairs, Mill Croft Estate, and Horse Shoe Close, will have access via a managed one-way system. The council has designed the diversion to ensure minimal inconvenience, directing general traffic along a route that includes A1074 Dereham Road, A47, A11 Newmarket Road, and A140 Ring Road. This careful planning aims to maintain accessibility and reduce the impact on daily commutes.

Future Plans and Additional Closures

While the immediate focus is on the March closures, the council has indicated that additional night closures will be necessary to complete the surfacing work between the garage and Longwater Lane. These future closures will be communicated in advance to ensure residents and commuters can plan accordingly. This phased approach to roadworks demonstrates the council's dedication to enhancing Norfolk's travel infrastructure while balancing the needs of the community.

The temporary road closures in Costessey are a significant step in the Transforming Cities scheme, promising improved travel infrastructure for Norfolk residents. By planning and executing these works, Norfolk County Council aims to foster a more accessible and efficient transportation network, ultimately benefiting the entire region.