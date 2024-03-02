Norfolk City Council to Debate Zoning Changes, Liquor Licenses, and Infrastructure Projects

On Monday, March 4, at 5:30 p.m., the Norfolk City Council will convene in the council chambers, located at 309 N. Fifth St., to deliberate on several key issues, including zoning changes, liquor license applications, and significant infrastructure projects. This meeting underscores the council's ongoing efforts to foster economic development and enhance city infrastructure, with public participation highly encouraged.

Advertisment

Liquor Licenses and Zoning Changes on the Agenda

Among the items on the agenda are public hearings to consider a Class C liquor license for RAR Enterprises LLC, dba Founders, and a zoning change request from Par.Lor & Libations LLC. These discussions reflect the city's commitment to supporting local businesses while ensuring responsible development. Additionally, BAS Holding LLC's request for a zoning change from agricultural to light industrial district highlights the council's focus on accommodating business growth and diversification.

Advancing City Infrastructure

Advertisment

The council will also consider several infrastructure projects, including bids for fire and police station roof replacements and extensions to the city's water main, sanitary sewer, and paving districts. These projects are critical for maintaining the city's essential services and supporting future growth. Furthermore, the adoption of a workforce housing incentive plan to utilize tax increment financing for new construction underlines Norfolk's strategy to address housing needs and attract a skilled workforce.

Community Engagement and Development Initiatives

In addition to infrastructure and licensing discussions, the council will address community development initiatives such as a grant application to enhance Liberty Bell Park and the approval of façade improvement program guidelines. These efforts demonstrate the city's investment in improving quality of life and fostering a vibrant community atmosphere. The consideration of an extremely blighted determination study also indicates a proactive approach to revitalization and development.

This upcoming meeting provides a platform for citizens to engage with their local government and contribute to the shaping of Norfolk's future. By attending, residents can stay informed about the council's decisions and their implications for the community. It's a testament to the principle that government works best when its citizens are informed and involved.