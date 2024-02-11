Nominations Open for Leadership Anne Arundel's New Leaders Breakfast Celebration

In the heart of Anne Arundel County, a premier leadership training and networking institute is on the hunt for exceptional individuals who have recently taken up the mantle of leadership. Leadership Anne Arundel (LAA) has announced that nominations are now open for their annual New Leaders Breakfast Celebration, which will take place at the esteemed Rams Head On Stage in Annapolis on May 2, 2024. This much-anticipated event, which sells out every year, honors those who have shown remarkable leadership skills and made significant contributions to the community.

Honoring the County's Emerging Leaders

Established in 1993, LAA's Flagship Program has been nurturing and connecting leaders in Anne Arundel County for three decades. The New Leaders Breakfast Celebration is an extension of this mission, recognizing those who have recently stepped into leadership roles and demonstrated outstanding commitment and dedication to the community. Nominations for this prestigious event can be made by LAA alumni and members of the community until March 15, 2024.

Although the nominee does not need to be a graduate of LAA, they must meet certain criteria to be considered for this honor. The individual should have assumed a new leadership role within the last 18 months and made significant contributions to Anne Arundel County in their respective field. The nomination process is straightforward and can be completed via the LAA website.

A Community Affair

The New Leaders Breakfast Celebration is more than just an awards ceremony; it's an opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate the leaders who are shaping its future. The event is a testament to the power of collaboration and the importance of recognizing those who are making a difference in the lives of others.

Selected honorees will be notified by March 31, 2024, and are encouraged to invite their colleagues, friends, and family to join in the celebration. Registration for the event is required by April 26, 2024, and can be completed on the LAA website. With limited seating available, interested parties are advised to secure their spots early to avoid disappointment.

A Legacy of Leadership

For 30 years, LAA has been instrumental in developing and connecting leaders in Anne Arundel County. The organization's commitment to fostering growth and collaboration has resulted in a strong network of individuals who are dedicated to making a positive impact in their community.

The New Leaders Breakfast Celebration is a reflection of this legacy, honoring those who are continuing the tradition of exceptional leadership and inspiring others to do the same. As nominations continue to pour in, the LAA community eagerly awaits the opportunity to celebrate the achievements of these remarkable individuals and their contributions to Anne Arundel County.

With the deadline for nominations fast approaching, now is the time to recognize the emerging leaders in your community. Submit your nomination today and join Leadership Anne Arundel in honoring the individuals who are shaping the future of Anne Arundel County.

