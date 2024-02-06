Nodaway Chorale Opens Applications for its 2024 Scholarship Program

The Nodaway Chorale Board of Trustees has opened the gates for the 2024 scholarship, inviting high school seniors across Nodaway County, Maryville, Missouri, to submit their applications. The scholarship, carrying a value of $1,000, is designed to back students who have a fervent passion for vocal music. The scholarship is open to all, irrespective of whether the students intend to continue with music in their higher education.

Application Process and Past Recipients

Application materials have been forwarded to local music teachers, guidance counselors, principals, and are available on the official website of the Nodaway Chorale. The board has set a deadline for applications as March 1. The scholarship will be awarded in the ensuing spring. The program has had the honor of supporting students from Maryville R-II and Jefferson C-123 schools since its inception in 2020.

The Nodaway Chorale

The Nodaway Chorale is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that welcomes donations from individuals who wish to support the scholarship fund. The Chorale itself is a secular, mixed-voice chorus of 40 members, singing in harmony to foster a love for choral music within the community. The Chorale encourages students to develop a love for vocal music and gives them a platform to showcase their talents.