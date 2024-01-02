No Tax Hike in 2024: Fox Chapel Maintains Current Rates

Residents of Fox Chapel can breathe a sigh of relief as the Borough Council has unanimously voted to maintain the current real estate tax rate and garbage collection fees for 2024. The reassuring decision implies no increase in the tax rate, keeping it steady at 2.95 mills. This scenario is not a first, as the borough has steadily managed to avoid hiking real estate taxes for a commendable period of at least five years.

Financial Breakdown for 2024

The projected financial matrix for 2024 suggests an almost balanced scale, with both revenues and expenditures hovering around the $9 million mark. A slight surplus, estimated at $5,800, is expected by year-end, indicating efficient financial management by borough officials. The diverse streams of revenue encompass real estate taxes, Act 411 taxes, state shared revenue, and other miscellaneous sources. On the other hand, the expenditure side covers a wide range of public services, including public works, public safety, general government, sanitation, and more.

Investments and Surplus

Adding to its financial acumen, the borough has smartly invested its cash reserves in bank Certificates of Deposit (CDs) to generate additional income. This move is complemented by an unexpected surge in the earned income tax, potentially pushing the 2023 surplus to a substantial figure of about $100,000.

Future Plans and Collaborations

The 2024 budget also earmarks funds for capital improvements, underscoring the borough’s commitment towards infrastructure development. Notably, new equipment for the public works and fire departments features in the allocation. On a broader scale, Fox Chapel is joining forces with O’Hara to initiate a comprehensive plan aimed at enhancing the residents’ quality of life. Traffic management and safety improvements are among the key areas of focus in this joint initiative. Furthermore, with the borough’s current contract with Vogel Disposal Services due to expire only in 2025, a refuse task force will be set up to explore future options for trash collection and recycling. This proactive approach is expected to ensure sustainable and cost-effective services for the residents in the future.