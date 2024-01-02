en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Local News

No Tax Hike in 2024: Fox Chapel Maintains Current Rates

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:36 pm EST
No Tax Hike in 2024: Fox Chapel Maintains Current Rates

Residents of Fox Chapel can breathe a sigh of relief as the Borough Council has unanimously voted to maintain the current real estate tax rate and garbage collection fees for 2024. The reassuring decision implies no increase in the tax rate, keeping it steady at 2.95 mills. This scenario is not a first, as the borough has steadily managed to avoid hiking real estate taxes for a commendable period of at least five years.

Financial Breakdown for 2024

The projected financial matrix for 2024 suggests an almost balanced scale, with both revenues and expenditures hovering around the $9 million mark. A slight surplus, estimated at $5,800, is expected by year-end, indicating efficient financial management by borough officials. The diverse streams of revenue encompass real estate taxes, Act 411 taxes, state shared revenue, and other miscellaneous sources. On the other hand, the expenditure side covers a wide range of public services, including public works, public safety, general government, sanitation, and more.

Investments and Surplus

Adding to its financial acumen, the borough has smartly invested its cash reserves in bank Certificates of Deposit (CDs) to generate additional income. This move is complemented by an unexpected surge in the earned income tax, potentially pushing the 2023 surplus to a substantial figure of about $100,000.

Future Plans and Collaborations

The 2024 budget also earmarks funds for capital improvements, underscoring the borough’s commitment towards infrastructure development. Notably, new equipment for the public works and fire departments features in the allocation. On a broader scale, Fox Chapel is joining forces with O’Hara to initiate a comprehensive plan aimed at enhancing the residents’ quality of life. Traffic management and safety improvements are among the key areas of focus in this joint initiative. Furthermore, with the borough’s current contract with Vogel Disposal Services due to expire only in 2025, a refuse task force will be set up to explore future options for trash collection and recycling. This proactive approach is expected to ensure sustainable and cost-effective services for the residents in the future.

0
Local News
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Scheduled Power Outage in Jammu: JPDCL Announces Disruptions on January 3rd

By Dil Bar Irshad

District 1860: Redevelopment of Iconic Purple Hotel Site Begins

By Waqas Arain

Kepong's Fortune Perdana Grapples with Parking Crisis: Business Owners Advocate for Changes

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Galaxy Drive-In to Begin New Chapter as Well's Roadside

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Mad River Schools Seek New Board Member: Here's How to Apply ...
@Education · 36 mins
Mad River Schools Seek New Board Member: Here's How to Apply ...
heart comment 0
Unexpected Resignation of Deltona Commissioner Anita Bradford: City Seeks Replacement

By BNN Correspondents

Unexpected Resignation of Deltona Commissioner Anita Bradford: City Seeks Replacement
Restoration in Progress: Lewiston’s Colisee Undergoes Roof Repair

By Mazhar Abbas

Restoration in Progress: Lewiston's Colisee Undergoes Roof Repair
Lawton Revamps Bulk Waste Collection with New Monday Pick-Up Schedule

By BNN Correspondents

Lawton Revamps Bulk Waste Collection with New Monday Pick-Up Schedule
Winter Landfill Service Halted Due to Low Demand and High Costs

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Winter Landfill Service Halted Due to Low Demand and High Costs
Latest Headlines
World News
Europe Wastes Billions on Unused Antiviral Drugs Amid Restrictive Prescription Rules
30 seconds
Europe Wastes Billions on Unused Antiviral Drugs Amid Restrictive Prescription Rules
Suffolk County Legislature Prioritizes Wastewater Treatment Expansion
34 seconds
Suffolk County Legislature Prioritizes Wastewater Treatment Expansion
Amirbek Juraboev Leaves Kedah, Sets Focus on Asian Cup
1 min
Amirbek Juraboev Leaves Kedah, Sets Focus on Asian Cup
Signature-Matching Software: A Controversial New Turn in North Carolina's 2024 Elections
1 min
Signature-Matching Software: A Controversial New Turn in North Carolina's 2024 Elections
CTE Diagnosis in MMA Fighter: A Wake-Up Call for Combat Sports
2 mins
CTE Diagnosis in MMA Fighter: A Wake-Up Call for Combat Sports
Yoshinobu Yamamoto's Record-Breaking Contract with Dodgers Features Unique Health-Based Opt-Out Clauses
2 mins
Yoshinobu Yamamoto's Record-Breaking Contract with Dodgers Features Unique Health-Based Opt-Out Clauses
Denver Broncos' Jonathon Cooper Shows Promising Growth in NFL Career
2 mins
Denver Broncos' Jonathon Cooper Shows Promising Growth in NFL Career
Acupuncture and Anxiety: A Holistic Approach to Mental Health
2 mins
Acupuncture and Anxiety: A Holistic Approach to Mental Health
PTPA Proposes Solution to Tennis Ball Discrepancy Issue, Criticizes WTA
2 mins
PTPA Proposes Solution to Tennis Ball Discrepancy Issue, Criticizes WTA
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
52 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app