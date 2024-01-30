Nillumbik Shire Council Tops National Customer Service Rankings

Nillumbik Shire Council has ascended to the pinnacle of customer service, clinching the top spot in Customer Service Benchmarking Australia's (CSBA) 2023 Mystery Shopping Program. This recognition is a testament to the Council's unwavering commitment to offering exceptional customer service to the Nillumbik community, surpassing a multitude of businesses across diverse industries.

Nillumbik's Stellar Performance in Mystery Shopping Program

The CSBA's Mystery Shopping Program evaluated 11,575 telephone interactions across 208 businesses, spanning the duration from January to December 2023. The assessment rigorously scrutinized the quality of customer service, measuring success, ease, and sentiment for an overall score out of 100. Nillumbik Shire Council outshone its competitors, securing an impressive score of 81.5 percent, a staggering leap from the sector's median score of 48.2 percent.

The Impact of Nillumbik's Customer First Strategy

The Council's triumphant performance can be attributed to the implementation of its Nillumbik Customer First Strategy. The strategy is a blueprint for delivering customer-focused service, ensuring services are accessible, and customers are treated with the utmost respect and care. This customer-centric approach has proved to be a winning formula, aligning seamlessly with CSBA's service standards and propelling Nillumbik to the forefront of customer service excellence.

Commendation from Mayor Ben Ramcharan

Mayor Ben Ramcharan has lauded the Customer Experience team at the Nillumbik Shire Council for their unwavering dedication and commitment to providing stellar service to the community and customers. The Nillumbik Customer First Strategy, a testament to the Council's commitment to its residents, is available for review on the council's website.